  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Aymen Hussein Father murdered, brother kidnapped: This is the story of Iraq’s World Cup hero

dpa

15.6.2026 - 10:59

Iraqi professional soccer player Aymen Hussein has had to overcome many setbacks in his life. (File photo)
Iraqi professional soccer player Aymen Hussein has had to overcome many setbacks in his life. (File photo)
Image: Aijaz Rahi/AP/dpa

Iraq’s World Cup hopes rest on striker Aymen Hussein. Behind his rise lies a story full of pain and loss. The forward lost his father and brother at a young age.

DPA

15.06.2026, 10:59

15.06.2026, 11:04

When Iraq’s World Cup hope Aymen Hussein talks about his life, the focus isn’t on goals and titles, but on loss and suffering. The national team striker lost his father as a child; later, his brother was kidnapped. Nevertheless, Hussein fought his way to the top of Iraqi soccer and, with the decisive goal against Bolivia, secured his country’s first World Cup berth in 40 years.

Shortly before the World Cup opener against Norway this Wednesday (12:00 a.m.), Hussein looks back on the worst moments of his life. “He went shopping to get building materials for our new house, which was under construction. A few hours later, we received a call with the news: Your father has been killed and his body is at the hospital,” Hussein recounted in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Hussein was just twelve years old at the time. “At first, we couldn’t believe it. But then we went to the hospital and found my father’s body there. It was a disaster for all of us,” the 30-year-old continued.

Questioned for several hours upon entry

A few years later, his brother was also kidnapped. “We haven’t heard from him since. I decided to quit playing soccer to take care of my family, but my mother refused. She asked me to keep playing,” reported Hussein, who himself had to overcome hurdles upon entering the U.S. and was questioned for hours by border authorities.

Despite all the setbacks, the 30-year-old is now facing the biggest tournament of his career. France and Senegal are the other group opponents. “Aymen is a name that needs no introduction. His achievements speak for themselves, not only in Iraq but throughout the region and in Arab soccer. We expect a lot from him,” said Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan.

You might also be interested in

Group I

More on the World Cup

Star striker injured. For the Swiss player in the Bosnian jersey, the match against the Swiss national team is becoming a race against time

Star striker injuredFor the Swiss player in the Bosnian jersey, the match against the Swiss national team is becoming a race against time

Gilbert Gress has had enough. “VAR, corner kicks, throw-ins—soccer has gone completely crazy”

Gilbert Gress has had enough“VAR, corner kicks, throw-ins—soccer has gone completely crazy”

Sweden dismantles Tunisia. A Joker record and the subdued joy over the dream goal

Sweden dismantles TunisiaA Joker record and the subdued joy over the dream goal

Here's what you missed last night. A Tunisian player sends Tunisia packing with a dream goal ++ Ivory Coast wins late ++ Japan surprises

Here's what you missed last nightA Tunisian player sends Tunisia packing with a dream goal ++ Ivory Coast wins late ++ Japan surprises

Controversial statement ahead of the Curaçao match. Klopp apologizes to Nagelsmann:

Controversial statement ahead of the Curaçao matchKlopp apologizes to Nagelsmann: "I could have punched myself in the face"