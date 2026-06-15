Iraq’s World Cup hopes rest on striker Aymen Hussein. Behind his rise lies a story full of pain and loss. The forward lost his father and brother at a young age.

When Iraq’s World Cup hope Aymen Hussein talks about his life, the focus isn’t on goals and titles, but on loss and suffering. The national team striker lost his father as a child; later, his brother was kidnapped. Nevertheless, Hussein fought his way to the top of Iraqi soccer and, with the decisive goal against Bolivia, secured his country’s first World Cup berth in 40 years.

Shortly before the World Cup opener against Norway this Wednesday (12:00 a.m.), Hussein looks back on the worst moments of his life. “He went shopping to get building materials for our new house, which was under construction. A few hours later, we received a call with the news: Your father has been killed and his body is at the hospital,” Hussein recounted in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Hussein was just twelve years old at the time. “At first, we couldn’t believe it. But then we went to the hospital and found my father’s body there. It was a disaster for all of us,” the 30-year-old continued.

Questioned for several hours upon entry

A few years later, his brother was also kidnapped. “We haven’t heard from him since. I decided to quit playing soccer to take care of my family, but my mother refused. She asked me to keep playing,” reported Hussein, who himself had to overcome hurdles upon entering the U.S. and was questioned for hours by border authorities.

Despite all the setbacks, the 30-year-old is now facing the biggest tournament of his career. France and Senegal are the other group opponents. “Aymen is a name that needs no introduction. His achievements speak for themselves, not only in Iraq but throughout the region and in Arab soccer. We expect a lot from him,” said Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan.

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