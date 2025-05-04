Another disappointment for the FC Basel players: after losing in the cup final, they fail in the championship play-off semi-final against GC. Picture: Keystone

YB and GC play for the championship title in the Women's Super League. The surprising Zurich team secured their place in the final with a 4:1 win in the second leg against Basel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Outsiders GC went into the second leg against qualifying runners-up Basel trailing 2-1. However, the away team proved ready to fight right from the start. Kayla McKenna scored in the 5th and 55th minute, with Andela Krstic equalizing for Basel in the meantime. Luna Lempérière scored the winner in the 82nd minute with a header from a free kick. The 4:1 was scored in stoppage time after a counter-attack, Petra Mikulica scoring into the empty net. Immediately beforehand, the Zurich side were lucky that a hand was not called in the penalty area.

It was the next big disappointment for Basel this season. They had already unfortunately lost the cup final against FC Zurich 0:1.

Few had expected the Grasshoppers to reach the final before the play-offs. The Zurich side, ranked sixth in the qualifiers, faced defending champions Servette Chênois in the quarter-finals and were already on the brink of elimination. A goal in the 95th minute saved GC from going into extra time and ultimately into the penalty shoot-out, in which the Zurich team came out on top.

The Zurich team can now hope for a major coup. In the final, GC will face the qualifying winners YB, who beat FC Zurich on Saturday. The first leg will take place on May 10/11, the second leg on May 17/18.