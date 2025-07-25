Will Marco Thaler and Aarau be promoted this year? Keystone

The Challenge League is back - and it promises to be more exciting than ever before! Yverdon is a relegated team with clearly the most expensive squad, Aarau wants to make the next attempt - and newly promoted Rapperswil-Jona is bringing a breath of fresh air to the league.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Challenge League kicks off again on Friday. Promoted Rapperswil-Jona will open the season at 7:30 pm against Etoile Carouge. Xamax and Nyonnais will face off at the same time.

The first live match on blue Zoom follows on Sunday: FC Vaduz against Yverdon Sport - kick-off is at 14:00.

Ahead of the start of the season, blue Sport experts Carlos Varela, Andreas Wittwer and Ridge Munsy give their assessments. Show more

Three of our blue Sport experts look ahead to the start of the Challenge League season: Carlos Varela, Andreas Wittwer and Ridge Munsy share their views on the favorites for promotion, surprise teams and key figures in the league.

Yverdon Sport - anything other than promotion would be a disappointment

Carlos Varela puts it in a nutshell: "Promotion is a must." Andreas Wittwer and Ridge Munsy also see the role of favorites clearly distributed. With a squad value twice as high as direct rivals Aarau, numerous Super League-tested players and ambitious investments, direct promotion is a must for Yverdon Sport.

Antonio Marchesano as the difference maker

"An exceptional player", Wittwer calls him, "pace-setter" says Munsy - Antonio Marchesano is being touted as the key figure of the season. Varela is impressed by how quickly the playmaker has settled in after his transfer and believes he can do even better next season.

Antonio Marchesano is expected to lead Yverdon back into the Super League. Keystone

What Ridge Munsy says about Dejan Sorgic is also exciting: the veteran not only has Super League experience, but was also the top scorer in the Challenge League in the 2023/24 season. Together with Marchesano, he forms one of the most dangerous attacking axes in the league.

Aarau between hope and tough competition

Expectations of FC Aarau are traditionally high, but also realistic. Varela speaks of a "battle against the French dominance". He sees Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy, Étoile Carouge and Yverdon Sport ahead of Aarau. Wittwer believes in the potential - if the consistency improves. Munsy emphasizes the mental aspect and recalls painful, close misses in the past.

The secret favorites: Who can surprise?

Wittwer names Rapperswil-Jona: promotion euphoria, carefree, no pressure. Varela believes Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy can pull off a coup. And Munsy sees Vaduz as a potential surprise team - something has grown under coach Marc Schneider.

Exciting: This very Vaduz will welcome the favorites Yverdon Sport for the league opener on Sunday. A first acid test - 2 pm live on blue Zoom!