FC Aarau has been stuck in the Challenge League for ten seasons now. This season also threatens to be another fiasco for the team from Aargau. It would be another inglorious chapter for the club, which has suffered badly in the recent past.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you For ten years, FC Aarau has regularly failed to gain promotion to the Super League - often dramatically, as in 2019 against Xamax or in 2022 despite being tied on points.

This season too, Aarau led the table at the beginning of March after a club record nine wins in a row, but then squandered numerous leads by conceding late goals.

On Friday, a defeat in the direct duel against rivals Etoile Carouge could see them lose their place in the barrage - the last chance comes in the home game against Nyon on the final matchday. Show more

The 2019 barrage ended in a tragic thriller. The handicap for Xamax was 0:4, which they had to make up for in the second leg at Brügglifeld - without their suspended top scorer Raphaël Nuzzolo. The brave side from Neuchâtel overturned the 4-0 deficit by the 72nd minute and later prevailed 5-4 in the penalty shoot-out. A trauma that is still deeply engraved in every Aarau soul today. 2020 resulted in a disappointing 8th place.

In 2021, FCA is in a long-distance duel with GC and Thun - before the final round, they are three points behind a place in the barrage. The nerves don't hold. They lose 0:3 against Stade Lausanne-Ouchy.

Aarau started the 2022 season finale from pole position. 8,000 tickets for the Brügglifeld sold out within a short space of time and some were offered for sale on the internet at absurd prices. Everyone is sure that this time it should work out with promotion. Only if they were to lose against Vaduz could Winterthur overtake them.

FCW gets the job done - 5:0 against Kriens. FC Schaffhausen also wins 2:1 after trailing 1:0 at Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. Aarau lost and finished third, coming away empty-handed despite having the same number of points as Winterthur and Schaffhausen at the end of the season, but with the worse goal difference.

In 2023, the starting position in the Challenge League is particularly favorable. There are two direct promotion places and one barrage place. FCA is also still in the mix with two rounds to go. Two draws against Yverdon and Lausanne mean 4th place. ouch

In 2024, the team from Aargau finished in a disappointing sixth place. Still, no great drama. In stark contrast to this season.

The crazy ups and downs of this season

Bottom of the table after four match days, then slowly but steadily on the up. At the beginning of March, the team recorded a run of nine wins in a row (a club record) and leads the table on matchday 25 with a one-point lead over Thun - third-placed Etoile Carouge is already eight points behind.

Brunello Iacopetta and his FC Aarau are under pressure. sda

On matchday 26, they were 2-0 up away at Wil, but conceded a 2-2 equalizer in the 96th minute. In the next round, they host direct rivals Carouge and take a 2-0 lead. FCA also took a 1-0 lead against their next opponents, Bellinzona, and drew 1-1 at the end of the game. The Aargau side only managed a 2-2 draw against Ouchy at Brügglifeld.

At Xamax, coach Bruno Iacopetta's team conceded 1-1 in the 92nd minute. It was even worse on matchday 31. Aarau made it 2-1 against Vaduz in the 85th minute and equalized in the 94th minute.

In Schaffhausen, they were on course for victory before an own goal in the 94th minute against the team at the bottom of the table cost them important points. In Thun, they conceded the decisive goal in the 80th minute. A week ago, FCA led 2:0 at home against Wil, but the result at the end of the game was 2:4.

After missing out on direct promotion due to the nine-game winless streak, second place is now in greater danger than it has been for months.

Today, Friday, Aarau host Etoile Carouge - and could lose their barrage place to Geneva if they lose. The duel can be seen on blue TV from 20:15.

In the final round, Aarau have a home game against Nyon, while Etoile Carouge play at promoted Thun.