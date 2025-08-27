An internal investigation has been launched against Elsad Zverotic at Aarau. blue Sport

FC Aarau has confirmed that the club has launched an external investigation into its sporting director Elsad Zverotic. What is behind this?

The allegations concern the transfer system.

"The accusations made against me by third parties are unfounded," says Zverotic. Show more

Five games, five wins. The loss in the barrage against GC has been forgotten and digested, FC Aarau has made an excellent start to the new season. And yet there is still rumbling around the Brügglifeld. The "Aargauer Zeitung" reports on serious allegations against sporting director Elsad Zverotic.

An internal investigation has been launched against Zverotic - on the initiative of the FC Aarau board of directors. "It is the consequence of a long series of accusations that have been made by various people for several weeks," writes the newspaper. The allegations concern the transfer system, it says. No further details are given.

In a statement, the FCA confirms: "The FC Aarau board of directors has fully complied with its duty of care and has initiated an independent external investigation." Elsad Zverotic would enjoy the support of the club in this difficult phase. "He continues to perform his role as head of sport in full."

Zverotic: "Accusations are unfounded"

Zverotic himself also commented. "I welcome the investigation and this is evidence of professional and dutiful conduct on the part of the responsible bodies at FC Aarau. I will of course cooperate", he is quoted as saying in the "Aargauer Zeitung".

He continued: "The accusations made against me by third parties are unfounded. I have made all decisions based on sporting considerations and always in the interests of FC Aarau."

The club has announced that it will provide information on the results once the investigation is complete.

