  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Challenge League FC Aarau sets a new record with 7th win in 7th game

SDA

13.9.2025 - 20:46

FC Aarau celebrates its seventh win in the 7th round, setting a new record for the Challenge League, which was introduced in 2003.

Keystone-SDA

13.09.2025, 20:46

13.09.2025, 21:15

Since 1950, no team has started the second-highest Swiss championship better than FCA.

The golden goal in the 1:0 home win against FC Vaduz came from Elias Filet in first-half stoppage time. The French striker benefited from an assist from Valon Fazliu. With the win against their closest rivals, the team from Aargau extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

FCA will continue their Swiss Cup campaign next Saturday against Young Boys at the Brügglifeld.

Telegrams and table:

Aarau - Vaduz 1:0 (1:0). - 7145 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goal: 45. Filet 1:0.

Bellinzona - Rapperswil 1:1 (0:1). - 345 spectators. - SR Prskalo. - Goals: 24. Samba So 0:1. 50. Sadiku 1:1.

More from the department

New Super League leader. St.Gallen beat Lugano and take over at the top of the table

New Super League leaderSt.Gallen beat Lugano and take over at the top of the table

FCZ - Servette 2:1. Three points for FCZ despite two sending-offs

FCZ - Servette 2:1Three points for FCZ despite two sending-offs

Basel stop Thun's high-flying run. Ajeti shines with a dream goal, Shaqiri with a brace - Montolio shocks with a punch

Basel stop Thun's high-flying runAjeti shines with a dream goal, Shaqiri with a brace - Montolio shocks with a punch