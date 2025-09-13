FC Aarau celebrates its seventh win in the 7th round, setting a new record for the Challenge League, which was introduced in 2003.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Since 1950, no team has started the second-highest Swiss championship better than FCA.

The golden goal in the 1:0 home win against FC Vaduz came from Elias Filet in first-half stoppage time. The French striker benefited from an assist from Valon Fazliu. With the win against their closest rivals, the team from Aargau extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

FCA will continue their Swiss Cup campaign next Saturday against Young Boys at the Brügglifeld.

Telegrams and table:

Aarau - Vaduz 1:0 (1:0). - 7145 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goal: 45. Filet 1:0.

Bellinzona - Rapperswil 1:1 (0:1). - 345 spectators. - SR Prskalo. - Goals: 24. Samba So 0:1. 50. Sadiku 1:1.