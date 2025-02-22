A goal from Dani Olmo gets the Catalans back on track at Las Palmas. Coach Hansi Flick's side face a tougher task on Tuesday.

DPA dpa

FC Barcelona defended their lead at the top of the Spanish football league thanks to a working victory. Coach Hansi Flick's team won 2:0 (0:0) at relegation candidates UD Las Palmas. The visitors took the lead in the 62nd minute thanks to former Leipzig player Dani Olmo. Ferran Torres (90.+5) made sure of the decision late on.

The team led by star striker Robert Lewandowski is one point ahead of Atlético Madrid, who had previously celebrated a 3-0 win at Valencia FC, and three ahead of Real Madrid. The Whites, who have a goal difference that is 13 goals worse, can draw level on points on Sunday.

Controversial scene in Barcelona's favor

A controversial and arguably penalty-worthy handball situation in the closing stages caused a stir for the 17th-placed side. In the end, however, the referee decided that Barcelona were offside with the help of video evidence. Earlier, Olmo had artfully converted an assist from European champion Lamine Yamal, and Ferran Torres made everything clear in eight minutes of stoppage time.

The Catalans face a tougher task on Tuesday. Barça will then host Atlético Madrid in the semi-final first leg of the Spanish Copa del Rey.