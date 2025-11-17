The Camp Nou is once again available to Lamine Yamal and Co. Keystone

Barcelona will play their first match at Camp Nou in two and a half years on Saturday. The club have announced that they will be allowed to play against Athletic Bilbao in the stadium, which has not yet been completely renovated.

"We've dreamed of returning. Now we are experiencing it. We are returning home," FC Barcelona wrote on X. The Spanish champions' last official match at Camp Nou took place at the end of May 2023.

However, only 45,400 fans were allowed into the stadium against Bilbao by order of the city. By the end of the year, it should be 62,000. Once the modernization work has been completed, the stadium will have a capacity of around 105,000.

It is not yet clear whether FC Barcelona will also be given the green light for the Champions League. According to the club, they are "working on this together with UEFA". The necessary conditions are in place. However, the final confirmation is still awaited, according to the communiqué.

The renovation of the Camp Nou, which according to media estimates will cost more than 1.4 billion euros, took much longer than initially planned. The return was originally scheduled for the end of 2024, but has since been repeatedly postponed.

During the renovation work, the Catalans played most of their home games at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium. At the start of the current season, Hansi Flick's team even had to switch to the Estadi Johan Cruyff, which only holds around 6,000 spectators.