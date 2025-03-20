  1. Residential Customers
Modernization work FC Barcelona will not return to Camp Nou this season

SDA

20.3.2025 - 16:07

The Camp Nou before the refurbishment
Keystone

FC Barcelona will play its home games at the Olympic Stadium at least until the end of the current season and will not yet return to Camp Nou.

Keystone-SDA

20.03.2025, 16:07

20.03.2025, 16:25

Until now, there had been hope of being able to play at least one championship match at the newly renovated home ground. However, the Catalan club has now announced that the season ticket for the alternative Montjuic stadium can be extended until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The modernization work on Barcelona's legendary stadium, which began in June 2023 and will remain the largest football stadium in Europe with a capacity of 105,000 after the renovation, has been slowed down due to permits and complaints from several workers about their working conditions as well as weather-related delays.

Camp Nou was opened in 1957 and last renovated in 1989. The new Camp Nou is due to be completed in summer 2026, including a retractable roof for all stands.

