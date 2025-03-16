Ferran Torres (left) and Lamine Yamal scored FC Barcelona's stoppage-time winner at Atletico Madrid Keystone

FC Barcelona turned a 2-0 deficit in the top LaLiga match at Atletico Madrid into a 4-2 victory to overtake Real Madrid as leaders.

The last meeting between Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona at the end of February in the semi-final first leg of the Spanish Cup was pure spectacle. Back then, the Catalans also turned a 0:2 lead into a 4:2 victory, but had to settle for a 4:4 draw in the end. This time, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres were responsible for the goals that made it 3:2 (92') and 4:2 (98') in stoppage time. For the 17-year-old super talent Yamal, it was his first goal in the current championship since the end of October.

Torres had already made it 2:2 with a header in the 78th minute after Robert Lewandowski had scored the equalizer six minutes earlier. It was the 36-year-old Pole's 22nd goal of the LaLiga season, putting him ahead of Real's Kylian Mbappé (20 goals) at the top of the scoring charts. Julian Alvarez (45') and Alexander Sörloth (70') scored the goals for Atletico to make it 2-0.

Thanks to their seventh win in a row in the championship, FC Barcelona took over the lead in the table from Real Madrid, who are level on points, although the team of German coach Hansi Flick has played one game less. Atletico are four points behind the top two teams.