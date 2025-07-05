Milena Nikollic continues her career with ZSKA Moscow at the age of 32. KEYSTONE

The next FC Basel player is moving to Moscow. Following the departure of Fabio Celestini, Milena Nikolic joins the women's team of ZSKA Moscow. FCB takes a stand and donates the transfer proceeds.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FCB striker Milena Nikolic joins PKF ZSKA Moscow.

FCB considers a transfer deal with the club from Russia, which has close ties to the government, to be "ethically extremely problematic" in the current situation.

The proceeds from the transfer will go to a non-profit organization that supports girls and women in football. Show more

June 2025: Fabio Celestini leaves FC Basel. After the sensational double win, the Frenchman sees himself called to a new challenge and signs a two-year contract with Russian club ZSKA Moscow.

Two weeks after the announcement, the next FC Basel player moves to the capital city club. FCB striker Milena Nikolic signs a contract with PKF ZSKA Moscow, the Russian women's team.

Long deliberations at FCB

FCB announced the transfer on Friday evening and commented: "For us as FC Basel 1893, a transfer deal with the government-affiliated club from Russia is ethically extremely problematic in the current situation."

In its statement, FCB mentions that it agreed to the transfer "after lengthy consideration and out of respect for the player's express wishes". Nevertheless, this transfer deal contradicts the club's values.

Transfer proceeds flow into a non-profit organization

The two clubs have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transfer. FCB will use the transfer proceeds for a social cause and donate the money to international projects of the Scort Foundation. The non-profit organization based in Switzerland is dedicated to promoting girls and women in football, among other things.

Nikolic leaves a big gap in the FCB women's team. She moved from Bayer Leverkusen to the Rheinknie in the summer of 2023. In 46 competitive matches, she scored 26 goals and set up 14 assists. The club respects her unconditional desire for the move.

According to FCB, the 32-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international will have the opportunity to continue her career under "very lucrative conditions" at ZSKA Moscow.

