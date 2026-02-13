In the summer of 2023, Becir Omeragic moved to Montpellier after five years at FC Zurich. The seven-time Swiss international is now apparently set to return to the Super League. The 24-year-old is set to strengthen the defense at FC Basel.
According to rumors, Becir Omeragic is on the verge of a move to FC Basel. This is reported by international sports journalist Lorenzo Lepore on "X". French media and "Blick" have also confirmed the transfer.
According to this, Omeragic is set to move from Montpellier to FCB for 2.25 million euros. A verbal agreement has already been reached. Montpellier are also said to have secured a 10 percent sell-on clause. Omeragic has agreed to a three-and-a-half-year contract in Basel.
The defender trained at Servette and moved from Geneva's U18s to the Zurich club's first team in the summer of 2018.
He played 113 competitive matches for FCZ - with the championship title in 2022 as the highlight. In 2023, he answered the call of Montpellier, but was relegated to Ligue 2 with his club in the summer of 2025.