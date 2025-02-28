  1. Residential Customers
Change "close to completion" FC Basel confirmed: Callà becomes assistant to national team coach Murat Yakin

Luca Betschart

28.2.2025

FCB head coach Fabio Celestini with his assistant coach Davide Callà (left).
Picture: Keystone

At a press conference on Friday, FC Basel confirmed what had become apparent in recent days: Assistant coach Davide Callà is moving to the Swiss national team.

28.02.2025, 13:16

Nothing is official yet. But on Friday, FC Basel confirmed that assistant coach Davide Callà is about to join the Swiss national team. According to FCB, negotiations to this effect are close to being concluded, with the association set to announce the transfer next week. This is reported by the "Tages-Anzeiger".

Callà was already a preferred candidate a year ago, but the choice ultimately fell on Giorgio Contini, who has since moved to Young Boys. After Callà was not convinced by the offer of a six-month contract and compensation of several hundred francs per national team day, the association improved its offer. A double mandate is planned for the national team test matches in March. Callà is to remain with FCB until the end of the season and then move to the national team squad.

FCB had previously ruled out a dual mandate for its assistant coach, but has now apparently agreed. Callà is expected to join the national team for the first time in March in a dual role for the test matches against Northern Ireland and Luxembourg.

Cancellation for the national team. Lichtsteiner cancels as Yakin assistant:

Cancellation for the national teamLichtsteiner cancels as Yakin assistant: "I'm not available"

Contini on first contact.

Contini on first contact"The call from YB came during the fondue evening with the men's club"

