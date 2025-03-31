Marvin Akahomen will be back in red and blue in future Keystone

FC Basel has responded to the injuries to the two defensive players Adrian Barisic and Finn van Breemen by bringing back Marvin Akahomen early.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 17-year-old central defender had been on loan to FC Wil from the Challenge League since the start of the year and should have been gaining match practice in eastern Switzerland until the summer of 2026. However, as FCB's personnel situation in defense worsened after the two losses, the Super League club's management decided to end the loan deal prematurely.