FC Basel will play FC Copenhagen for a place in the Champions League. The direct comparison between the two clubs shows just how difficult the task will be.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC Basel will face top Danish club Copenhagen in the Champions League play-offs.

The Danes have played in the Champions League three times in the past four years.

The first leg will take place in Basel. Kick-off is at 9 p.m. on Wednesday evening. blue Sport will broadcast live. Show more

Who has the better UEFA coefficient?

In recent years, Copenhagen have performed better in the European Cup. With 44.875 points, the Danes finished last season in 49th place in UEFA's club rankings. Basel, which failed to qualify in 2023 and was not represented in the European Cup in 2024, came 66th in the ranking with 33.000 points.

How high is the market value of the teams?

According to the "Transfermarkt" portal, the two clubs are roughly on a par in terms of market value. At 75.15 million euros, Copenhagen is slightly better than Basel at 68.70 million euros.

Who has more league titles?

Basel has 21 league titles to its name, five more than Copenhagen. However, FC Copenhagen has only existed in its current form since 1992, which means it has had almost 100 years less time to win 16 championships than FC Basel, which was founded in 1893.

Who is in better form?

Both teams won the double last season. Copenhagen have made a slightly better start to the current season. The Danes are top of the table with four wins from five games. Meanwhile, Basel have won and lost two games each in the championship.

Who are the most prominent arrivals and departures?

Victor Froholdt is the name of the player who made FC Copenhagen's coffers ring in the summer. The 19-year-old midfielder moved to FC Porto for a transfer fee of 20 million euros, making him the most expensive sale in the club's history, together with Orri Oskarsson, who left for Real Sociedad a year earlier. The club invested this money in Youssoufa Moukoko, among others. The striker, who was once regarded as the talent of the century in Germany, came from Borussia Dortmund for around 5 million euros. Copenhagen paid a similar sum to PAOK Saloniki for the Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski.

FC Basel made a good 14 million euros from the departures of Leon Avdullahu (Hoffenheim) and Kevin Carlos (Nice). The most important additions were the permanent acquisitions of Philip Otele and Metinho. In addition, Moritz Broschinski, a striker, joined the club last week and made an impressive debut with two goals in the Cup against Biel (6:1).

How has the qualifying campaign gone so far?

Basel will go straight into the play-offs. For Copenhagen, on the other hand, the European Cup campaign began two rounds earlier. The Danes first beat KF Drita from Kosovo and then the Swedish club Malmö in the championship round. After the four qualifying matches so far, Copenhagen have a strong goal difference of 8:0.

How often have the clubs played in the Champions League?

While Basel are aiming to reach the Champions League for the first time in eight years, Copenhagen could make it to the top flight for the third time in the last four years. The Swiss club made a total of eight appearances between 2002 and 2017, while the Danes took part six times between 2006 and 2023. The best result for both clubs is reaching the round of 16: Basel achieved this in the 2011/12, 2014/15 and 2017/18 seasons, Copenhagen in 2010/11 and 2023/24.

How did they fare in the playoffs?

Basel's record in the playoffs and the final qualifying round is balanced. FCB won the decisive duel four times (2002 Celtic Glasgow, 2008 Victoria Guimarães, 2010 Sheriff Tiraspol, 2013 Ludogorez Rasgrad) and lost four times (2004 Inter Milan, 2005 Werder Bremen, 2012 Cluj, 2015 Maccabi Tel Aviv). Copenhagen had a little more trouble: FCK cleared the final hurdle five times and failed eight times.

How much money is at stake?

A lot. The entry fee for the Champions League alone is 18.62 million euros. In the Europa League (4.31 million euros) and the Conference League (3.17), the starting fees are significantly lower. The points bonuses (€2.1 million per win, €700,000 per draw) are also significantly higher in the Champions League than in the other competitions.

Have Basel and Copenhagen already played against each other?

Not in the recent past. FC Copenhagen was formed 33 years ago from the merger of two city clubs. FC Basel played against one of them, KB Copenhagen, in the then Messestädte Cup in 1960. After an 8-1 defeat in the first leg and a subsequent 3-3 draw in front of their home crowd, Basel were eliminated.

