The rush for tickets to the highly anticipated friendly match between FC Basel and FC Barcelona has crashed the servers. Now FCB is pulling the plug and temporarily halting advance ticket sales.

Many fans want to see Lamine Yamal at the Joggeli this coming Sunday.

Here's what it's all about Due to high demand for tickets to the Barça friendly, FC Basel's website crashed.

FCB is suspending advance ticket sales and will reopen the ticket portal on Tuesday at noon.

The match between FC Basel and FC Barcelona will take place this coming Sunday at St. Jakob-Park. Summary created with

Anyone trying to secure a ticket on Monday for the friendly match between FC Basel and FC Barcelona will need a lot of patience—and will still come away empty-handed in the end. As blue News reported earlier this afternoon, the FCB ticket shop is unavailable due to the massive rush.

Now the Basel club is taking action and temporarily suspending public ticket sales. As the club announced on Monday evening, constant refreshing of the page resulted in “hundreds of millions of requests” being received by the servers within just a few hours.

On Monday afternoon, FCB attempted to scale up server capacity—but without success. As a result, sales have been temporarily suspended.

Fans won't have to wait long, though. Advance ticket sales are set to resume as early as Tuesday at 12 p.m. with "significantly increased capacity."

FCB apologizes for any inconvenience caused and notes that tickets are available exclusively online. Tickets cannot be purchased at the fan shop at St. Jakob-Park, nor by phone, email, or through social media. The friendly match against Barça will take place on Sunday at the Joggeli.

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