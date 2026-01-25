Can hardly watch: FCB coach Ludovic Magnin during the poor performance in Salzburg. KEYSTONE

The classic match against FCZ on Sunday is set to be a classic for FCB coach Ludovic Magnin, according to reports. But FCB has much more than a coaching problem. 5 reasons for the low flight. A commentary.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel's start to 2026 has been a failure. Draw at home against Sion, embarrassing defeat against Salzburg.

Everything points to Ludovic Magnin needing a win against his former club FCZ on Sunday of all days, otherwise he could be sacked.

It would be far too easy to blame Magnin alone for the disappointing performances, says Michi Wegmann, Head of Sport blue News, and names five reasons for FCB's low points. Show more

First the 1:1 draw against Sion, then the poor performance in the Europa League in Salzburg, where they were thoroughly outplayed by the Austrians. FCB's start to 2026 was unsuccessful and coach Ludovic Magnin was counted out. Also by FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki, who did not hold back with criticism after the (non-)performance.

Sunday's classic at FC Zurich should now point the way for Magnin's future. A win is a must. "The FCZ game will be a classic for Magnin", headlines the "Blick".

Even FCZ coach Dennis Hediger is asked about Magnin's situation. He is asked what his relationship with him is like and whether he is aware that he could become a job killer. Hediger remains diplomatic, saying that he is fine with Ludo and that he has a different focus when preparing for the classic. In general, however, dismissals are "part of the game" in the coaching business, says Hediger.

Magnin knows that too, he's been in the business long enough. After the Salzburg defeat, he told blue Sport: "We have to question ourselves, and I have to question myself too. I don't believe in holding out, the development is going in the wrong direction. We're in a difficult situation, we're on the razor's edge - and it can tip over to either side."

Refreshingly honest, as always. Even when FCZ versus FCB is likely to become his personal dance on the razor's edge. It would be far too easy to put the blame for FCB's misery solely on Magnin.

There are other reasons why last season's double winners are not getting up to speed. blue Sport names 5 of them.

(Too) high expectations

Last season, FC Basel won the double after a long title-less dry spell. And with the two trophies, the high expectations immediately returned to the Rheinknie. Many at the club and its supporters believe that the successful decade is back in one fell swoop. But if you take off your red and blue glasses and take an objective look at the FCB squad, you'll see: FCB is nowhere near as well-staffed as it was when it dominated the league. And it is currently no better staffed than the competition. At least not better than FC Lugano or YB.

Shaqiri personnel

When Shaq returned to FCB last season, he was on fire like a torch. 39 (!) scoring points in 34 league games. Mastermaker, superstar. This season he is still a key player and the team's top scorer, but not only has he missed 3 (!) penalties in a row, he has also missed several top-class chances - as he did recently against Sion. FCB is dependent on its class. But if things continue like this, Shaqiri poses a further danger. If an exceptional player runs less than his teammates and is less willing to work at the back, this is usually only tolerated as long as he decides games. But if he doesn't, he makes himself vulnerable with this style of play. A completely normal mechanism in a football dressing room.

Still not a center forward

Albian Ajeti (3) and Moritz Broschinski (1) have scored just 4 goals between them in their 20 league games so far. Far too few. The FCB managers have recognized this and have long since announced a move. But nothing has happened to date. At the beginning of January, they were close to signing Michael Gregoritsch, but the Austrian international striker was snatched away by Augsburg. The striker problem has still not been solved.

Metinho's injury

But FCB not only has a problem in the center of the attack, but also a few meters behind it. Basel's midfield puncher Metinho, who injured his knee in the training camp, is missing at every turn - and is expected to be until the end of February. And because Leon Avdullahu - one of the high-flyers of last year's championship-winning team - moved on to the Bundesliga in the summer and has not been adequately replaced, Andrej Bacanin and Léo Leroy, who are only 18 years old, are now set to play in the center.

Triple burden

FCB is still the only team in Switzerland to be represented in all three competitions. Championship, Cup, Europa League. A new situation for the vast majority of the players. The balancing act and triple burden take some getting used to, to say the least.

