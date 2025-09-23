This is what FC Basel's "fourth" jersey looks like. fcb.ch

Because the purple shade of FCB's away kit is considered too dark by UEFA and the third kit does not meet the requirements either, the Bebbi have to play in the Europa League with a special kit.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Basel must wear a special away kit in the Europa League because UEFA has rejected the purple away kit and the third kit as too dark.

The newly designed away kit is white with gray and black accents, but will not be available to fans due to the limited quantity.

FCB will wear the special jersey for the first time on Wednesday: the Basel team will kick off their Europa League campaign away against Freiburg. blue Sport will broadcast live, kick-off is at 21:00. Show more

FC Basel will play the majority of their away games in this Europa League season in a special away kit. "The background to this is the very strict UEFA regulations, which do not recognize either the purple away kit or the third kit as a permissible light-coloured away kit," said an FCB statement.

The purple shade of the second jersey has been classified as too dark in the UEFA color palette and does not meet the requirements for a light jersey color. Because the third jersey has many black elements, it is also not permitted for the European Cup matches.

Purple? Black and white? This is not how UEFA wants to see FC Basel in the Europa League. Keystone / blue Sport

How did the faux pas come about? "The design of the kits is finalized around a year before they go on sale. When planning, the club assumed that the chosen color would probably meet the specifications," explain the Basel team. Now that UEFA has made its assessment, FCB is forced to switch to a neutral shirt."

Fans cannot buy shirts

For this reason, an alternative jersey has now been designed especially for the away games in the Europa League. It is predominantly white and is complemented by subtle accents in gray and black. It is combined with the shorts and socks of the third jersey. However, the jersey will not be available for fans to buy due to the limited number of pieces.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Co. will wear the special jersey for the first time on Wednesday. FCB will then kick off their Europa League campaign away against SC Freiburg. blue Sport will broadcast the match live, kick-off is at 9.00 pm.