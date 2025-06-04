According to FC Basel, St. Jakob-Park has considerable structural defects. Picture: Keystone

The annual report of the St. Jakob-Park stadium cooperative shows that FC Basel owes millions in rent. Now the double winner is defending itself in a public statement.

Luca Betschart

FC Basel is merely a tenant at St. Jakob-Park. The owner is the "Genossenschaft Stadion St. Jakob-Park" and in its current annual report it writes of "high outstanding payments" by FC Basel. According to the balance sheet, around two million francs are still outstanding.

However, before the figures are officially communicated at the general meeting of the stadium cooperative on Wednesday evening, FCB defends itself and makes accusations against the stadium owners.

Significant structural defects at St. Jakob-Park

"Despite several attempts to resolve existing differences constructively, no viable solutions could be found. At the heart of the differences of opinion are, for example, incomprehensibly separate costs for electricity and heat consumption and, from the FCB's point of view, obligations of the stadium cooperative that have not been fulfilled for years," the FCB wrote in a statement.

It added: "Since taking over the interior of the stadium in 2023, FC Basel has made considerable investments to ensure its operation and develop it in line with the times. At the same time, the stadium cooperative has made hardly any investments in recent decades. The stadium now has significant structural defects that can no longer be ignored."

ℹ️ Der FC Basel 1893 sieht sich nach der medialen Berichterstattung zu einer Angelegenheit mit der Stadion-Genossenschaft gezwungen, Klarheit zu schaffen: Trotz mehrfacher Versuche, bestehende Differenzen konstruktiv zu lösen, konnten keine tragfähigen Lösungen erzielt werden. Im… — FC Basel 1893 (@FCBasel1893) June 4, 2025

Will the stadium be sold?

For these reasons, FCB is no longer prepared to "continue to unilaterally finance an outdated and flawed model" and is aiming for a fair solution. What this solution should look like will have to be determined at the cooperative's AGM.

However, the stadium owners do not appear to have the money for the necessary renovation. According to the cooperative, it could only "narrowly avoid" over-indebtedness in 2024. If it does not contribute to the costs, a stadium sale is likely to be an obvious option. To be continued ...

