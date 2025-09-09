  1. Residential Customers
After just two games FC Basel parts ways with coach Kim Kulig

9.9.2025 - 14:06

Kim Kulig is no longer FCB coach.
Kim Kulig is no longer FCB coach.
Kim Kulig and FC Basel are parting ways with immediate effect. FC Basel is thus ending its collaboration with the 35-year-old German after just two games in the new Super League season.

09.09.2025, 14:06

The decision has matured over the past few weeks and is due to differences of opinion regarding the overall vision and the unsatisfactory development of the team in sporting terms, according to the club. Most recently, Basel surprisingly lost to Rapperswil-Jona (0:2) in the Women's Super League on Saturday.

Kulig was hired as head coach in 2023, having previously worked as an assistant at VfL Wolfsburg. However, despite the good squad around international Coumba Sow, Kulig has not managed to win a title with Basel in the past two seasons.

Laura Vetterlein, Kulig's previous assistant coach, is taking over the management of the team on an interim basis.

