The attack by almost 50 FC Basel fans on FC Zurich supporters last Saturday has consequences. The next championship match between FC Basel and Yverdon Sport on Easter Monday in Basel will take place in front of an empty supporters' stand.

The standing area of the Muttenzerkurve will be closed for FC Basel's next home match against Yverdon-Sport. This was announced by the licensing authorities on Wednesday. FC Basel will also be subject to a probationary period of five matches. Should further incidents occur during the probationary period, further measures will be considered.

Last Saturday, riots broke out in Zurich around an hour after the match between FC Basel and FC Zurich. According to a press release, 50 masked FCB supporters attacked a group of around 30 FC Zurich fans.

After reviewing video footage by the authorities, it was an organized attack by Basel fans, according to the press release. During the attack, several FC Zurich fans briefly fell to the ground, and the Basel attackers also attacked those already on the ground with punches and kicks. The attack lasted several minutes and the FCB fans then made their way to the extra train, it was reported.

The licensing authorities condemned these "massive violent attacks" in the strongest possible terms, they wrote. The videos are to be published as part of the criminal proceedings.

