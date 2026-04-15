FC Basel Brand Image: FC Basel 1893/Luca Cavegn Image: FC Basel 1893/Luca Cavegn Image: FC Basel 1893/Luca Cavegn FC Basel Brand Image: FC Basel 1893/Luca Cavegn Image: FC Basel 1893/Luca Cavegn Image: FC Basel 1893/Luca Cavegn

After a fire at St. Jakob-Park, FC Basel was unable to play in Thun last weekend. The club has now published pictures for the first time.

Luca Betschart

On Friday evening, a fire broke out in the dressing room of Basel's St. Jakob-Park. It was extinguished by the Basel professional and militia fire department. No one was injured, but the damage to property is enormous. "All the player material, the training material, the coaching material - everything is lost," said FCB media manager Simon Walter in an interview with blue Sport on Saturday.

On Wednesday, FCB published pictures of the fire for the first time and announced new details. "The first official investigations on site took place by Tuesday morning, April 14, 2026," FCB wrote in a statement. "The findings so far show that the fire broke out in the sauna area. With regard to the extent of the damage caused by the fire and, in particular, by soot and smoke, a distinction is made between two areas: Wing A and Wing B."

Wing A comprises the FCB infrastructure, including changing rooms, coaches' offices, the team manager's office, the physiotherapy area, the equipment store, the wellness area, wet rooms and the recovery zone. According to initial assessments by fire specialists and insurers, a total loss can be assumed - although the fire was largely limited to the sauna area and directly adjacent objects according to current knowledge.

"The FCB checkroom, for example, shows no direct fire damage, but considerable and irreparable damage due to soot, some of which is toxic," it continues.

No more operations this season

Wing B includes the mixed zone, the visitors' dressing room, the referees' dressing room, the doping rooms and the laundry, which are also severely affected by soot and smoke particles. "However, there is hope that at least parts of this area can be preserved. More detailed findings are expected in the coming days and weeks," writes FCB.

The Bebbi are currently assuming that the catacombs cannot be put back into operation until the end of the season. "The top priority for FC Basel 1893 is now to secure match operations for the remaining three home games of the current season," it says. "The club is working flat out to evaluate suitable alternative solutions and has already found the first possible temporary solutions."