FC Basel wins a hot cup fight against Lausanne 3:2. The Basel team comes back twice after falling behind. Leo Leroy scores the only and decisive goal in extra time.
- FC Basel wins 3-2 against Lausanne-Sport after extra time and advances to the Cup final.
- Leo Leroy scored the golden goal in the 110th minute with a low shot into the left corner.
- Lausanne took the lead twice in regulation time, but became less and less dangerous as the game wore on.
In the best footballing weather, the Basel team earned their place in the final in front of a fantastic crowd at St. Jakob Park with the determination of a title hunter and an absolute will to win. Coach Fabio Celestini's team fell behind twice. They responded on both occasions, and as the game progressed, they pressed ever more vehemently for the 3:2.
It was Léo Leroy, who came on as a substitute for extra time, who finally redeemed the majority of the 33,000 spectators with the winning goal in the 110th minute. The Frenchman, who had lost his regular place during Basel's run of success, was the final link in the decisive one of Basel's numerous advances as the game progressed with a low shot from inside the penalty area.
Xherdan Shaqiri also has his magic feet in the game for the sixth competitive match win in a row. FCB scored twice in regular time after the captain's corner. In the 46th minute, just 44 seconds into the second half, Bénie Traoré was on hand to make it 1-1 from a bouncing ball, and in the 74th minute Lausanne's Aliou Baldé deflected Shaqiri's cross into his own goal to make it 2-2.
Lausanne joker scores on both sides
There is a certain irony in the fact that Baldé of all people scores the own goal. The 22-year-old Guinean had given the visitors a 2-1 lead practically out of nowhere eight minutes earlier. Less than two minutes after coming on as a substitute, he capitalized on a long ball from Letica when Joe Mendes stumbled and Jonas Adjetey was unable to prevent him from finishing with his second touch after a good first touch of the ball.
Kevin Mouanga made it 1:0 for Lausanne in the 27th minute, also from a corner. FCB therefore went into the half-time break trailing, but then came back furiously with a quick equalizer.
It's not that FCB had a bad first half. But at least in the first half hour, the visitors, who had managed to get into the championship round a week earlier with a 2-0 win against Lugano at the last opportunity, were on a par. Basel then took control of the game, but Shaqiri (34'), Philip Otele (40') and Metinho (41'), who stood out in midfield until his substitution, were initially caught out by Lausanne's defense.
Potential double winner against Promotion League side
Six years after winning their 13th Cup and last title to date, FC Basel still have the chance to win their seventh double in the club's history. Against Promotion League club Biel, who sensationally eliminated Young Boys (1:0 n.V.) on Saturday, inspired by the German third division team and Cup finalists Bielefeld, Basel will enter the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern on June 1 as big favorites.
The live ticker to read
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
120.
FC Basel is in the Cup final!
Basel deservedly beat Lausanne in extra time and follow FC Biel into the Cup final.
-
110.
Tooooooooor FCB!
It's great how FC Basel circulate the ball in their own ranks. Leo Leroy skilfully completes a Basel ball attack. He shows patience in the penalty area and slots the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal.
-
108.
Who will score the golden goal?
The game has been back underway for a few minutes. Not much has happened yet. Lausanne are trying - if at all - with long, wide balls. FCB are trying to play their way into the danger zone. Neither strategy is working so far.
-
105.
Half-time
Short breather, the sides are about to change.
-
104.
Letica keeps Lausanne alive
FCB are already cheering, then Karlo Letica rushes in. Kevin Carlos heads the ball dangerously towards goal. The Lausanne goalkeeper puts on a flying show and scrapes the ball out of the bottom right-hand corner.
-
101.
Chance FCB
Soticek passes to Leroy. The latter takes a shot from inside the penalty area. The ball fizzes just past the far right goalpost. Good action from FCB.
-
95.
No risk
Neither team is taking any risks now. We know this from cup games. Neither FCB nor Lausanne are dangerous in front of goal at the moment. In the current phase, the game is taking place between the sixteen.
-
91.
Extra time begins
Sodeli, the game is back on. Here's to another 30 minutes of football...
-
90.
The game goes into extra time
FC Basel try to decide the game in regular time. But FCB did not succeed. Lausanne save themselves in extra time.
-
90.
5 minutes of added time
Not much more from Lausanne - it's basically just FCB playing. Will the game still be decided in normal time?
-
82.
Basel press for the decision
What a sweet pass from Xherdan Shaqiri! He launches Kevin Carlos deep. The FCB striker sprints alone - with the ball in his feet, of course - towards the opposition box. Carlos tries to push the ball past keeper Letica on the right. This attempt is unsuccessful. Letica saves with his left foot.
-
74.
Toooooooor Basel!
Letica first makes the save, then FC Basel have a corner kick. Once again Xherdan Shaqiri is the scorer. The number 10 strikes the ball into the center. Lausanne player Aliou Baldé deflects the ball decisively into his own goal with his head.
-
74.
Letica makes a hammer save from Shaqiri's free kick
FCB take a free kick on the half-left in front of the penalty area. A rewarding position for Xherdan Shaqiri. The Basel captain strikes the ball cleanly and forces Letica to make a hammer save. The ball would have been spot on.
-
72.
FCB have 18 minutes left
FC Basel seem dazed after Lausanne's surprising opening goal. The visitors now have more of the ball again, FCB have yet to show any reaction.
-
65.
Tooooooor Lausanne!
The visitors score out of nowhere. Aliou Baldé, who has just come on as a substitute, beautifully handles a wide ball from keeper Letica on the edge of the penalty area and stabs FCB in the heart. The ball flies past keeper Hitz and into the goal.
-
55.
Strong FCB
The 2nd half clearly belongs to FC Basel so far. The Beebbi come out of the dressing room full of energy and put their stamp on the game. FCB press for the opening goal.
-
48.
Lausanne almost equalize
Suddenly, Diabaté is alone in front of the Basel goal and takes a shot from a slightly acute angle just a few meters outside the box. The ball lands in the far post.
-
46.
Toooooooor Basel!
It takes 15 seconds and FCB immediately win a corner. Shaqiri crosses, Ajeti extends and Traoré tucks the ball into the goal. A perfect start to the half for FCB.
-
46.
On we go
Period number two gets underway.
-
45.
Break
FC Basel are 1-0 down at half-time. Lausanne got off to a strong start and took a deserved lead in the 27th minute. FCB then got into the game better and had the majority of possession. Not much more came from Lausanne after the opening goal. Basel then sniffed at an equalizer, but Lausanne keeper Letica did his job brilliantly.
-
42.
FCB press for the equalizer
FCB are now definitely on the offensive. Ajeti passes to Metinho on the half-left in the penalty area. The tall midfielder gets his shot away from a promising position. However, the ball is too central. Letica saves. Next good action from Basel.
-
40.
FCB work their magic
Traoré dances past his opponent with a Zidane roll and Otele gets to the ball in the same move. The attacking player makes one or two body movements and flicks the ball just wide of the top corner. Good action from FCB.
-
36.
Non-penalty correct decision
It is now clear: Mouanga was standing in front of the penalty area when Shaqiri finished. So it is absolutely right that the penalty whistle was not blown.
-
33.
FCB claim penalty
Shaqiri takes a shot on the edge of the penalty area. The ball smacks into the hand of goalscorer Mouanga. FCB claim a penalty. The scene is reminiscent of the one from the 2024 European Championship with Marc Cucurella - the whistle was not blown then and still isn't today. However, it is not clear from the TV footage whether Mouanga was in the penalty area or not.
-
31.
Lausanne the better team
The lead for Lausanne is absolutely justified. The Vaud side are the better team and are clearly more active in attack than FCB. Basel have only managed a few pinpricks so far.
-
27.
Tooooooooorrrrrr Lausanne!
Corner number four from the Swiss side finds the net. Custodio hits the ball to the middle, then 1.91-meter man Mouanga comes rushing in and scores with his head. Hitz is still there, but is unable to make a decisive save.
-
22.
Lausanne's pressure eases
Metinho serves Otele with a wonderful long ball into the penalty area. Before the FCB player can get the ball under control, Letica fists it away. FCB now have a little more breathing space and are increasingly getting involved in attack.
-
16.
FCB with first chance
Otele dances and plays Metinho into the penalty area with a great ball into the deep. The subsequent low cross brings the crowd to their feet, but Karlo Letica throws himself in and saves.
-
14.
FCB in front again
FCB now have their first corner kick. Xherdan Shaqiri takes on this task. However, the ball does not find an FCB player. Basel remain harmless in attack.
-
10.
Lausanne put the pedal to the metal
Lausanne start the game with more pressure. Ludovic Magnin's team keep FCB busy with defensive work. Basel do their job quite well at the back. The score is still 0-0 and the first chance to score is yet to come.
-
6.
Lausanne pile on the pressure
Lausanne-Sport are not hiding. The visitors are not yet dangerous in front of goal, but they are making repeated forays into the danger zone. The first corner of the game is taken by the Vaud side. The corner has no impact on the score.
-
3.
First Basel advance
The atmosphere in the Joggeli is fantastic. The sun is shining and the fans are frenetically cheering their team on. The first offensive action belongs to Basel. The ball comes to Traoré via Schmid, Shaqiri and Metinho. The Ivorian storms forward on the right and crosses to the middle. But Lausanne keeper Letica fishes the ball down.
-
1.
The ball rolls
Fedayi San uses his whistle for the first time. In other words: The match is underway.
-
0.
Soon it will start
The players are in the players' tunnel and will soon take to the pitch. Everything is ready at the Joggeli for a fierce Cup clash.
-
Preview
Who can challenge Biel?
Basel and Lausanne-Sport will determine the second cup finalist. FCB are chasing their seventh double in the club's history, while the Vaud club are hoping to reach the final for the first time since 2010. On paper, Biel are an easy task in the final.
-
Preview
Basel's rocky road
Basel were already lucky in the 1/16 final against Stade Nyonnais. Shaqiri with a converted penalty in the 123rd minute and Marwin Hitz with a saved penalty just one minute later saved FCB from going to a penalty shoot-out. Anton Kade saved his team in the round of 16 when he equalized against Sion in the 86th minute. And in the quarter-final against Etoile Carouge from the Challenge League, it took three goals from the 84th minute onwards to turn the game around to 3:1.
Lausanne-Sport performed much more confidently in this year's Cup campaign - with one exception. After victories over Champel (7:0), Aemme (4:0) and Winterthur (3:0), the Vaud side only prevailed against Bellinzona in the quarter-finals on penalties.
-
Preview
Lausanne's bitter Cup defeats against FCB
Basel have lifted the Sandoz trophy 13 times to date, most recently in 2019. Lausanne's last of a total of nine Cup titles dates back much longer, to 1999, when a certain Fabio Celestini was in the team. Since then, the French-speaking Swiss have only made it to the final once. In 2010, the then Challenge League side lost 6-0 to FCB. This was Lausanne's third defeat in the final against Basel.
-
Preview
Biel knocks YB out and sensationally reaches the final
Young Boys fail in the Swiss Cup against FC Biel from the Promotion League. Malko Sartoretti's penalty goal in extra time gives the Seelanders a chance to celebrate as they become the first club at this level to reach the cup final.