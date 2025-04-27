FC Basel celebrates reaching the final. KEYSTONE

FC Basel wins a hot cup fight against Lausanne 3:2. The Basel team comes back twice after falling behind. Leo Leroy scores the only and decisive goal in extra time.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC Basel wins 3-2 against Lausanne-Sport after extra time and advances to the Cup final.

Leo Leroy scored the golden goal in the 110th minute with a low shot into the left corner.

Lausanne took the lead twice in regulation time, but became less and less dangerous as the game wore on. Show more

In the best footballing weather, the Basel team earned their place in the final in front of a fantastic crowd at St. Jakob Park with the determination of a title hunter and an absolute will to win. Coach Fabio Celestini's team fell behind twice. They responded on both occasions, and as the game progressed, they pressed ever more vehemently for the 3:2.

It was Léo Leroy, who came on as a substitute for extra time, who finally redeemed the majority of the 33,000 spectators with the winning goal in the 110th minute. The Frenchman, who had lost his regular place during Basel's run of success, was the final link in the decisive one of Basel's numerous advances as the game progressed with a low shot from inside the penalty area.

Xherdan Shaqiri also has his magic feet in the game for the sixth competitive match win in a row. FCB scored twice in regular time after the captain's corner. In the 46th minute, just 44 seconds into the second half, Bénie Traoré was on hand to make it 1-1 from a bouncing ball, and in the 74th minute Lausanne's Aliou Baldé deflected Shaqiri's cross into his own goal to make it 2-2.

Lausanne joker scores on both sides

There is a certain irony in the fact that Baldé of all people scores the own goal. The 22-year-old Guinean had given the visitors a 2-1 lead practically out of nowhere eight minutes earlier. Less than two minutes after coming on as a substitute, he capitalized on a long ball from Letica when Joe Mendes stumbled and Jonas Adjetey was unable to prevent him from finishing with his second touch after a good first touch of the ball.

Kevin Mouanga made it 1:0 for Lausanne in the 27th minute, also from a corner. FCB therefore went into the half-time break trailing, but then came back furiously with a quick equalizer.

It's not that FCB had a bad first half. But at least in the first half hour, the visitors, who had managed to get into the championship round a week earlier with a 2-0 win against Lugano at the last opportunity, were on a par. Basel then took control of the game, but Shaqiri (34'), Philip Otele (40') and Metinho (41'), who stood out in midfield until his substitution, were initially caught out by Lausanne's defense.

Potential double winner against Promotion League side

Six years after winning their 13th Cup and last title to date, FC Basel still have the chance to win their seventh double in the club's history. Against Promotion League club Biel, who sensationally eliminated Young Boys (1:0 n.V.) on Saturday, inspired by the German third division team and Cup finalists Bielefeld, Basel will enter the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern on June 1 as big favorites.

The live ticker to read