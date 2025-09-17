  1. Residential Customers
From the next home game FC Basel restricts smoking in St. Jakob-Park

SDA

17.9.2025 - 12:18

The stands at the Joggeli are to be smoke-free in future. (archive picture)
Keystone

All stands in St. Jakob-Park are to be smoke-free from the next home game. This is FC Basel's response to increasing complaints from spectators who are bothered by the smoke from cigarettes and other smoking products, as it announced on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA

17.09.2025, 12:18

17.09.2025, 13:24

The decision had been discussed controversially for a long time. According to the communiqué, FC Basel now wants to place greater emphasis on the health and well-being of non-smokers and has therefore banned smoking in all spectator stands for all competitions. Smoking will continue to be permitted in the concourses and on the grounds outside the stadium.

The smoking ban is now enshrined in the stadium regulations. FC Basel recommends that smokers move to the platform in Sector A or to the intermediate level of Sectors C and D during breaks when it gets crowded in the concourses.

The association is aware that this measure could be drastic. In view of the large majority of non-smokers, it no longer wants to expect them to put up with health restrictions. It is counting on the "greatest possible understanding and cooperation from smokers", he continued.

By way of comparison, the Wankdorf stadium of the Bernese Young Boys has non-smoking areas where smoking is prohibited in the stands.

