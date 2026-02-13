Becir Omeragic joins Basel from Montpellier. sda

FC Basel has responded to its defensive problems by signing Becir Omeragic. The international defender returns to Switzerland from Montpellier with a contract valid until summer 2029.

Syl Battistuzzi

Omeragic came through the youth ranks at Etoile Carouge and Servette and played for FC Zurich from 2018 to 2023, with whom he won the league title in 2022 and where he became an international. The 24-year-old was relegated from the top flight with Montpellier last season, but the seven-time international was also a key player there. This season, he has worn the captain's armband at the current seventh-placed team in Ligue 2.

"In Becir Omeragic, we have been able to sign a strong Swiss central defender who can help us immediately and was keen to join us despite other offers," said Head of Sport Daniel Stucki in the FC Basel press release.

Omeragic will take the place of Jonas Adjetey at FCB, who moved to VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga at the beginning of February. The clubs did not disclose the transfer terms.