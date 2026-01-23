FC Basel has bolstered its roster with the signing of 20-year-old French player Aaron Malouda. The winger has signed a four-year contract, according to an announcement by FCB.

Aaron Malouda is the son of Florent Malouda, who earned 80 caps for France and played in the 2006 World Cup final against Italy, which France lost.

Basel's newest signing was most recently under contract in Azerbaijan and played a key role in Sabah FK's championship title last season, scoring nine goals and recording four assists.