Danique Stein is back as coach of the FC Basel first team Keystone

FC Basel has signed Danique Stein as the new coach for the Women's Super League team. The 35-year-old has signed a three-year contract, as announced by the club.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stein replaces Omar Adlani, who was dismissed at the end of last season. Adlani was responsible for a serious switching error in the play-offs, which led to Basel's quarter-final exit against St. Gallen at the green table.

Danique Stein, a well-known Basel player at FCB, will take over the women's team. Between 2011 and 2017, the former Swiss international played over 100 games for the red and blue and won the Swiss Cup with FC Basel. She later worked as head coach of the national team (2021/2022) and in the youth sector.