FC Basel is strengthening its defense. As the club announced on Tuesday, left back Coleen Louis has signed a contract through the summer of 2030.

The 21-year-old French-Guadeloupean dual citizen played for Amiens SC in France's second division last season, where he established himself as a regular in the second half of the season. However, he was relegated with the club at the end of the season.

Prior to that, he had played for Paris FC for two seasons, appearing for the U19 team and the reserve team. Louis made a total of five appearances for the French national team at the youth level.