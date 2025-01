Kaio Eduardo is not yet playing at St. Jakob-Park, but will spend most of his time at Vaduz's Rheinpark until the summer Keystone

FC Basel has signed the 19-year-old Brazilian Kaio Eduardo. The attacking player, who was acquired from Brazilian second division club Capivariano, has signed a contract with the Super League runners-up until the summer of 2029.

Keystone-SDA SDA

For the time being, Kaio Eduardo will play in the Challenge League. He has been transferred to FC Vaduz for the next six months.