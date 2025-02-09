Servette coach Thomas Häberli (left) was in a better mood at the end than FC Basel's Xherdan Shaqiri Keystone

FC Basel remain leaders in the Super League, but lose 2-1 to Servette in the 23rd round in Geneva. Lucerne move up to 2nd place with a win over Winterthur.

FC Basel's run was halted by Servette in the 23rd round. Servette defeated Basel 2:1 at home, returning to winning ways after ten weeks against the leaders of all teams. The match-winner was Dereck Kutesa, who was still on the substitutes' bench in the goalless first half. After coming on as a substitute, the league's top scorer set up Alexis Antunes' 1:0 and scored the 2:0 himself.

Basel's new closest rivals are FC Luzern, who won 3-2 in an exciting match against bottom-of-the-table Winterthur. Lucerne were able to play for an hour against only ten Winterthur players, but only managed to score the winning goal in the 89th minute and through a penalty by Kevin Spadanuda.

In Sunday's third game, FC Zurich led against St. Gallen until the 71st minute, but lost 2:1. Jean-Pierre Nsame scored both goals for the visitors within five minutes (71st/76th).

In addition to Lucerne, the winners of the round also include Bern's Young Boys, who beat Sion 5:1 on Saturday. After the 23rd round, YB still occupy a place below the dividing line, but are only six points behind the top of the table.

Results and standings:

Servette - Basel 2:1 (0:0). Lucerne - Winterthur 3:2 (1:1). Zurich - St. Gallen 1:2 (1:0).

1. Basel 23/40 (50:25). 2. Lucerne 23/39 (42:35). 3. Lugano 23/39 (40:33). 4. Servette 23/36 (36:33). 5. Lausanne-Sport 23/35 (40:30). 6. St. Gallen 23/35 (37:30). 7. Young Boys 23/34 (38:32). 8. Zurich 23/33 (29:31). 9. Sion 23/27 (32:37). 10. Grasshoppers 23/22 (22:31). 11. Yverdon 23/21 (21:39). 12. Winterthur 23/14 (20:51).