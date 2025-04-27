FC Biel has brought the dream of the Cup final to life. The Biel team won 1:0 against YB and can hardly put their emotions into words. The world looks different for YB.

"I hope I don't suddenly wake up from a dream," says Biel player Omer Dzonlagic after reaching the Cup final.

Dzonlagic speaks of the "luck of the brave". They always believed they would reach the final.

YB coach Giorgio Contini, meanwhile, criticized his team's lack of efficiency. By reaching the cup final, they wanted to make a season in which YB did not shine a little rosier. Show more

FC Biel is the first third division team in the 100-year history of the Swiss Cup to reach the final. The Biel team fought heroically for 120 minutes and eliminated champions YB thanks to a goal in extra time.

"It's unbelievable," said Raphael Radtke on SRF after the game. The Biel goalie saves everything there is to save and gets support from the crossbar in the 113th minute. Thanks to the 1:0 victory, FC Biel advance to the final round. "I can't describe it. To be able to give this city something like this is wonderful."

So beautiful that some people in the football world are rubbing their eyes in amazement. Even Biel player Omer Dzonlagic can't believe it after the final whistle. "It takes a few days to realize what has happened. I hope I don't suddenly wake up from a dream."

FC Biel celebrates reaching the Cup final. KEYSTONE

The winger emphasizes the "unbelievable" cohesion within the team. "We had the luck of the draw and always believed in it."

Contini: "Unnecessary and very painful defeat"

The emotional situation in the YB camp looks different. After the defeat against the third division team, coach Giorgio Contini does not want to talk about a lack of mentality. "Complete nonsense. We played our game. We lacked efficiency." His team would have had enough chances to turn the result around.

However, YB failed to score against Biel and thus missed out on the final in their own stadium. "We wanted to redeem a season that didn't shine by reaching the final." Now YB has once again put itself at a disadvantage with an "unnecessary and very painful" defeat.

