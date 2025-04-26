Full concentration at FC Biel ahead of the Cup semi-final clash against YB Keystone

FC Biel is contesting a Swiss Cup semi-final for the sixth time. The team from the Seeland region is sending a region into euphoria and dreaming of promotion to the Challenge League - and a coup against YB.

A few armchairs invite you to linger, refreshments are provided in the buvette and football is played on the pitch. It's a scene that makes the heart of every football fan beat faster, apart from the rain-clouded sky. Oliver Zesiger is also present on Wednesday evening in the pavilion not far from the Tissot Arena in Biel. As he regularly is when FC Biel is training, as the club's sports coordinator from the Promotion League, he is always interested in taking the team's pulse.

On this evening, however, the 42-year-old is wearing a completely different hat. That of media coordinator, for example. In the pavilion in front of the training pitch, there are not only comfortable armchairs, but also cameras, microphones and beams of light. It is equipment that gives an idea that FCB is currently much more in the spotlight than it is used to, that suddenly media from all over Switzerland want to know what kind of club this FC Biel is and what kind of people are behind a club that is riding a wave of sporting success this season, which is set to reach a new peak on Saturday (20:30).

Dzonlagic's announcement

In the semi-final of the Swiss Cup, Biel will face Young Boys, the Swiss champions. It is a match that will put the city and most of the canton of Bern in a state of emergency. "We could have sold over 20,000 tickets," says Zesiger. However, the Biel Arena only has a capacity of 5,200 fans. An additional stand will be set up to accommodate another 800 people, which doesn't change the fact that the motto for this game will be for the majority of people: Sofa and remote control, instead of bucket seats and bratwurst. He still receives calls every hour, says Zesiger. And each time he has to disappoint the hopes of the people on the other end of the line. Despite wearing many hats - he doesn't have the ticket printer one on.

FC Biel has reached the semi-finals of the Swiss Cup for the sixth time in the club's history this year. This hurdle was also overcome once, in 1961 with a 3:1 win against FC Luzern, before La Chaux-de-Fonds prevented the first Cup title with a 1:0. It was a different time. Today, Biel is an ambitious club from the Promotion League whose primary goal for the season is to return to the Challenge League. Until its bankruptcy and forced relegation in 2016, FCB had already been part of the second-highest division for eight seasons in a row.

"That's what we set ourselves before the season. And we absolutely want to achieve that," says coach Samir Chaibeddra. With five rounds to go, Biel are level on points with leaders Kriens in second place in the league, while Rapperswil-Jona are two points behind them and still have hopes of taking the top spot. However, it would be wrong to conclude that Biel are entering the cup clash with YB without ambitions. "If everything goes right, nothing stands in our way of beating YB," says Omer Dzonlagic. With eleven goals, the winger is the second-highest scorer in the championship behind Malko Sartoretti, and the 29-year-old has also scored four times in the Cup, including the groundbreaking 1:0 in the quarter-final against Lugano. "Of course it would be a huge sensation if we were to progress. But that's the kind of dream you play football for."

Mveng's routine

The former FC Thun player is not the only player in the squad with plenty of experience at professional level. Another is Freddy Mveng. The 32-year-old midfielder has 92 Super League appearances on his résumé, including one for Young Boys. And he reached the cup final twice with Xamax and Sion in 2011 and 2017. Such players are extremely important for his team, says Chaibeddra. Because they can use their experience to lead their younger teammates and ensure calm. "Biel is a working-class town. We want to bring this mentality onto the pitch by everyone working hard and for each other. It's important that we all keep our feet on the ground."

The experience also comes to light when Mveng stands in front of the camera lens. While a few players had joked earlier about saying exactly the same thing in interviews and thus approaching the professionals they see on screen weekend after weekend in terms of the content of their statements, Mveng says: "We've been looking from game to game for a few months now. We're doing well with this approach. The game against YB is a match like any other." He pauses briefly. "Except that the celebration would be bigger if we win." Mveng laughs.

Kelvin's meaningful look

Damian Kelvin is the last to enter the media crossfire in the pavilion. They have to be tactically and mentally ready, says the central defender. He adds, coolly, that he doesn't want to give too much away. Not that YB coach Giorgio Contini could suddenly copy the blueprint for success from the newspaper. "If we play like we did against Lugano, it will be difficult for any opponent." In other words: defiant, disciplined, patient and focused. They want to create something beautiful together, says the 22-year-old.

But what would be more important to him personally, promotion to the Challenge League or a win against YB? Kelvin laughs. His gaze wanders over to temporary media manager Zesiger, who is eagerly awaiting the answer with an equally broad grin. He says: "Our first priority is promotion." However, he has long since communicated non-verbally that he would have preferred to say "both".