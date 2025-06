Damian Kelvin (left) will defend in Lugano in future. Keystone

FC Lugano has announced the signing of Damian Kelvin.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 1.94 m tall defender, who celebrates his 23rd birthday on Sunday, joins Ticino from the surprising Cup finalists Biel from the Promotion League. He signed a contract there until 2028 with an option for another season.

