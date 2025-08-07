  1. Residential Customers
What's going wrong in Ticino? FC Lugano has been in free fall for six months

SDA

7.8.2025 - 05:01

Pretty much everything has been going wrong at FC Lugano for months. A course correction must be made quickly, preferably as early as Thursday evening in Thun against Celje.

Keystone-SDA

07.08.2025, 05:01

07.08.2025, 06:51

Time is running out for FC Lugano. Certain signs of decay were evident at the weekend in the 4-0 defeat in Sion, with poor defending and a lack of consistent finishing. Renato Steffen kicked away a bottle of water after his substitution, Ezgjan Alioski's response in an interview with blue was initially monosyllabic and visibly weary of his first few weeks with the Ticino side.

The North Macedonian, who returned to Lugano this summer, summed it up dryly: "We're playing good football, but that's not enough. We have to win." The Ticino side have gone eight games without a win this season. In this still very young season, the only tangible results in four games have been one goal and one draw. They are bottom of the Super League table and missed out on the European Cup in a frustrating clash with Cluj. The Ticino side must now survive the next two rounds to reach the group stage.

Six months in free fall

Nobody can blame Steffen and Co. for their frustration. The Luganesi's nerves have had to endure a lot in the last six months. At the beginning of February, coach Mattia Croci-Torti's team was still at the top of the Super League. The wildest dreams were allowed: the first league title since 1949, a second cup win in three years and even a historic exploit in the Conference League. Then, within the space of a few weeks, came the Cup exit against third-division side Biel, elimination in the European Cup against Celje, who are now the opponents again in the European Cup qualifiers, and a steady decline in the championship.

And this season, with a strengthened team - Kevin Behrens, another experienced attacking player, has joined Alioski - they are continuing in the same vein. Nothing seems to be going FC Lugano's way. On Sunday, Croci-Torti had barely made his triple substitution at the Sion Tourbillon when Benjamin Kololli scored for the Valais side to make it 3-0. Less than two minutes later, Lugano also hit the post.

The lost desire to defend

Croci-Torti has lost his happy touch. The rotation between the many games no longer had a positive effect, not almost six months ago in the Cup against Biel and not on the penultimate weekend before the league opener against promoted Thun. In Sion on Sunday, almost the same team was on the pitch as a few days earlier in Cluj. This plan did not work out either.

"Everyone has to question themselves"Horrendous start to the season for Lugano - will Croci-Torti be in trouble now?

The energetic coach has not yet found the solution to the problems. But the 43-year-old is aware of what needs to be worked on: "We let the opposition score goals too easily. That's not Super League level. If we defend like that, we won't win much." The longest-serving coach in the Super League said that the will and desire to defend were not in evidence.

How much time Croci-Torti has left to get FC Lugano back on track is one of the crucial questions. If his achievements with four top-four finishes and a cup win were not so great and if the contract he extended in January did not run until 2028, he might have suffered the same fate as Thomas Häberli at Servette. It is quite possible that the first national team break in September will be the time to take stock.

Servette, Lugano, Lausanne. Swiss trio in European Cup action at home

Servette, Lugano, LausanneSwiss trio in European Cup action at home

The most expensive before the exit

It goes without saying that Croci-Torti is not or certainly not the only reason for the ongoing slump. It began - perhaps coincidentally - with the dismissal of sporting director Carlos Da Silva last February. Since then, German Sebastian Pelzer has been solely responsible for transfers. Not everything is ideal on this front. Two potential key players, Mattia Zanotti and Albian Hajdari, are still in the squad but have not played recently due to pending transfers.

The two most valuable players in the Ticino squad would have done the battered defense around the criticized goalkeeper Amir Saipi a world of good. As it is, however, they represent a certain lack of planning that FC Lugano has not known in the years since the American takeover.

