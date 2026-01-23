A new era has recently begun for FC Lugano. With the official opening of the new AIL Arena, their commanding advance to the next qualifying round of the Conference League in Kosovo, and their most recent away victory against the Grasshoppers, the Ticino-based club is sending an unmistakable message to its national rivals. The foundation for this surge in both athletic performance and infrastructure is not only a team that has gelled over the years, but above all the new architectural showpiece located right next to the old Stadio Cornaredo.

The new arena, which CEO Martin Blaser proudly calls a “boutique stadium,” represents a quantum leap for the entire canton. An equipment manager for the club summed up the stark contrast: “We’ve gone from a Fiat Panda to a Porsche.”

Significant Increase in Subscriptions

This luxury upgrade is primarily thanks to U.S. billionaire and club owner Joe Mansueto. The investor contributed 18.4 million Swiss francs out of his own pocket to transform what was originally planned as a simple structure into a state-of-the-art arena. The result is a host of exclusive features: an official capacity of 8,793 seats for league games (8,153 for UEFA matches), Switzerland’s largest stadium kitchen at 185 square meters, heated hospitality seats with USB-C ports, a high-tech locker room, and a “Tunnel Club”—the only one of its kind in Swiss soccer.

This exclusive experience package, limited to 16 people per game, offers guests not only a premium dinner but also access to the sidelines during warm-ups, allowing them to witness the teams’ entrance up close.

The fact that a project like this comes with teething problems became evident at the Women’s National Team’s debut in June, when the catering service reached its limits. The club’s leadership responded decisively: Catering is now managed through a dedicated management contract. The enthusiasm in Ticino is palpable: Of the 4,240 available season tickets, 2,975 have already been sold—a significant increase compared to the team’s former home.

However, the transformation isn’t limited to concrete and VIP boxes. At the official press conference before the start of the season, club management presented a streamlined structure with a total of 205 employees. The setting of the event was also noteworthy: Just as in January, the entire press conference was translated live into sign language by two interpreters. This inclusive approach is consistently carried over into everyday stadium life: The club now also offers a self-guided tour of the AIL Arena in Italian Sign Language (LIS).

This is a powerful model that impressively demonstrates how professional sign language interpreting—a standard already established internationally by pioneers such as Arsenal—can gradually take root in Swiss sports as well. The introduction of such services directly in the stadiums opens up enormous potential for specialized startups that aim to make inclusion and the emotional live experience of soccer accessible to all fans without barriers in the future.

Demanding Captain Steffen

But does a state-of-the-art infrastructure automatically make the Bianconeri a championship contender? While *Blick* columnist Kubilay Türkyilmaz publicly names FC Lugano as the number-one title contender, the club’s leadership is exercising demonstrative restraint. Sports director Sebastian Pelzer is tempering the euphoria: “A beautiful stadium doesn’t make a team a championship favorite by a long shot. We want to grow—but step by step.” For now, the official goal remains reaching the top 6 and the Championship Group.

In contrast, the new captain, Renato Steffen, is making his stance all the more clear. The 34-year-old demands peak performance: “Championship is a very big word, but with the new stadium, we no longer have any excuses.” Steffen consistently leads by example, as was evident during the 5–1 victory over Dukagjini in the European Cup, when—despite a 3–1 halftime lead—he publicly criticized his team’s lack of intensity in front of the TV cameras.

At the heart of the team’s success remains head coach Mattia Croci-Torti. The 44-year-old from Ticino is entering his sixth season as head coach. Lugano’s style of play is considered the most complex in Switzerland. Under Croci-Torti, possession has increased dramatically. On defense, Lugano relies on physical man-to-man coverage across the entire field, inspired by modern Serie A. However, this uncompromising approach has also taken its toll. Club icon Mattia Bottani left the team in the summer on bad terms, accusing the coach of a lack of personal respect.

Moncada as a Symbol of Potential

To cope with the triple challenge, the roster was deliberately rejuvenated. Among others, Croci-Torti raves about 18-year-old Honduran Dereck Moncada, who was signed for around three million Swiss francs: “He has physical attributes that very few players in the Super League possess.”

Grasshoppers also got a taste of just how immense this team’s athletic potential really is over the weekend: At Letzigrund, Lugano effortlessly turned a second-half deficit into a 4-1 victory thanks to a surge in performance. Midfielder Uran Bislimi aptly summed up the Ticino team’s mood after the final whistle: “Of course we have ambitions. But the season is still young, and we’re not looking too far ahead. But if we play with the intensity we showed in the second half, things will turn out well.”

FC Lugano has long since emerged from the shadow of the “big” clubs, YB and Basel. With financial stability, first-class infrastructure, a tactically savvy coach, and a deep, talented roster, the Bianconeri are ready to shake up the established hierarchy of the Super League. The grace period is over—Ticino is gunning for the title.