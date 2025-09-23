FC Lugano officially confirms its protest against the scoring of the Super League match against Lausanne-Sport (1:1) on September 17.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Ticino team complained about the "use of VAR in violation of the VAR protocol". In the 63rd minute, Lausanne's Karim Sow had actually been sent off after a second caution before referee Urs Schnyder was informed of a possible direct red card by the VAR center.

However, after reviewing the images, the referee recognized that Lugano player Renato Steffen had previously been offside and consequently annulled the sending-off against the Lausanne-Sport defender.

The FC Lugano officials are demanding a replay of the match. The case will be forwarded to the Disciplinary Commission of the Swiss Football League (SFL).