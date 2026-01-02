A woman lays flowers in memory of the victims of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. KEYSTONE

The tragedy in Crans-Montana has also hit FC Lutry hard. Following the fire disaster in the "Le Constellation" bar, several young players aged between 16 and 18 are still missing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The fire disaster in Crans-Montana claimed at least 40 lives and injured over 100 people.

FC Lutry, the football club of a municipality on Lake Geneva, is also affected.

As the club president confirmed to "Blick", there is still no trace of three to four junior players.

The juniors, aged between 16 and 18, are said to have reserved a table for 12 people in the bar "Le Constellation" for New Year's Eve. Show more

As reported by "Blick", several members of the FC Lutry junior team were in the "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve. They are said to have reserved a table for 12 people there.

Lutry president Stéphane Bise confirms to the newspaper that several young players aged 16 to 18 are still missing. "As far as I know, one of them is being treated in hospital. But there is still no trace of three or four."

The club wrote in a message on Instagram: "FC Lutry is deeply shocked by the tragedy in Crans-Montana. Members of our community are affected by this event. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. The association is currently focusing exclusively on supporting the families and children."

We would like to thank everyone who has expressed their sympathy and condolences. "Out of respect for the victims and their families, FC Lutry will not make any comments or publish any further information on this subject for the time being."

A hotline set up by the canton of Valais is available to all families who have no news of their loved ones, as well as witnesses, on the following number: 0848 112 117.