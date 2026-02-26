Bernhard Alpstaeg wants his FCL shares back. (archive picture) sda

The legal representative of FC Lucerne has defended the revocation of 26 percent of Bernhard Alpstaeg's shares before the Lucerne District Court. Alpstaeg was never the legal owner of the shares, he said.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Board of Directors had made the corresponding deletion from the share register before the 2022 Annual General Meeting of FC Luzern Holding AG. Alpstaeg thus lost half of his 52% shareholding and became a minority shareholder. He is demanding before the district court that he be recognized as the owner of the shares again.

The FCL lawyer said that Alpstaeg had threatened the board of directors in order to achieve his goal and obtain the majority of shares. The entry of the 26% of shares in the share register was therefore unlawful.

Alpstaeg, who is now 80 years old, joined FC Luzern as an investor almost 20 years ago. He held a majority shareholding from 2015. However, the majority shareholder and the Board of Directors fell out. In 2022, the Board of Directors stripped Alpstaeg of half of the shares.