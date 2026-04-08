Following the racism scandal at the U20 championship match between Lucerne and GC, the Central Swiss club is taking the necessary steps and dismissing two officials.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Easter Sunday, a racism scandal broke out at the U20 match between the women of FC Luzern and GC.

GC striker Deborah Nyota Kabela was called a "Moorish head" by a member of the FCL staff.

The club from central Switzerland has now reacted and dismissed two members of staff.

FC Luzern announced this in a press release. Show more

Following an incident of racism during the FCL juniors' U20 championship match against GC on Saturday, in which GC player Deborah Nyota Kabela was denounced as a "Moor's head" by an FCL assistant coach, the club has responded by dismissing two officials.

The incident "violates the clear values of FC Luzern with regard to racism and discrimination", the FCL wrote in a statement on Thursday. Another official was also involved in the incident. According toBlick, the latter had tried to defend the person at fault.

"After completing the internal investigation of the incident, which was immediately initiated and consistently carried out, FC Luzern has decided to dismiss the two employees with immediate effect," the press release continued.

The behavior of the two officials was in no way acceptable, "neither in the choice of words nor in the reaction to the dynamics triggered by it", FCL Head of Sport Remo Meyer is quoted as saying. He emphasizes unequivocally: "We firmly distance ourselves from this. FC Luzern has a clear zero-tolerance stance on racism."

FC Luzern expressly regrets the incidents. The club has contacted the player concerned and GC Women's Football and apologized for the incident.

National team stars back Kabela

Kabela spoke out on Instagram after the incident: "Football should unite, not divide. Racism still exists and that's why we have to fight back. No to racism in Swiss football."

She told20 Minutenthat she didn't immediately realize what exactly was being said. An opponent pointed it out to her and told her not to take it personally. "It's the year 2026 - and things like that still happen. It's just unsportsmanlike and disrespectful."

She received many supportive messages and emojis under her Instagram post, including from Nati stars such as Iman Beney, Alayah Pilgrim, Meriame Terchoun and Coumba Sow, who has also spoken to blue Sport about racism incidents she has experienced herself.