Adrian Grbic (center) speaks of a "mature performance" after the draw against Sion Keystone

FC Luzern drew 1-1 against FC Sion in the Super League on Saturday. It was a reaction to the 2:5 defeat a week ago, but not yet the much-desired liberation.

FC Luzern have played 14 games in the Super League since the beginning of October. The team has recorded seven defeats and five draws. The Central Swiss side only won twice. These are figures that make it clear: FC Luzern is in crisis - although nobody at the club wants to talk about a crisis.

Not even when the Lucerne team suffered a 2:5 defeat against Lugano last weekend. A defeat in Lugano is not a crisis, Pius Dorn emphasized to Blick at the beginning of January before the game.

"The game doesn't bring much in terms of points"

On Saturday, a slightly different picture emerged in Sion. An evenly-matched game against FC Sion ended in a draw - FCL would even have scored the 2:1, but this was disallowed due to a previous foul.

"In terms of points, the game doesn't bring us much," FCL player Adrian Grbic summed up on SRF after the match. Lucerne are currently more than six points away from the championship round of the Top 6, but only four points away from a place in the barrage. But Grbic added: "We showed a mature performance. That's worth a lot."

Worth a lot for the players, who can build on what they have shown, but also for coach Mario Frick, whose contract expires at the end of June. Because, as CH Media wrote, Frick is said to have spoken up in a meeting after the 2:5 against Lugano. He demanded that the experienced players pull the cart out of the mud.

A liberating blow is needed

The 1:1 draw in Sion was at least partially successful. According to Grbic, they defended "very, very well" and "waited well for the transition moments". Julian von Moos added for Blue: "It was a very good reaction. The energy was there."

However, the draw will not be enough to really lift FC Luzern out of their negative spiral. "We definitely need another win for that," says Grbic.

St. Gallen as a good omen?

The Central Swiss will get their next chance to do so in a week's time. On February 1, they will face St. Gallen at home. "It's clear that we leaders have to lead the way. But football is a team sport, it needs everyone," Grbic told Blue. They want to confirm their performance against Sion with three points against St. Gallen.

Luzern won their last match against the eastern Swiss side 1-0 at the end of August, one of the last victories before the downward spiral began. Whether this is a good omen remains to be seen.