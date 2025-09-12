Simon Laager and FC Luzern end their collaboration after less than a year Keystone

FC Luzern and its CEO Simon Laager are parting ways with immediate effect. The two sides have decided this by mutual agreement, as the club announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The reason for the end of the collaboration is a difference of opinion regarding the future organizational structure.

"We regret this separation and are very grateful to Simon Laager for the work he has done and his great commitment to FC Lucerne. He set an important course in a challenging phase and strengthened the club both structurally and commercially after only a short time. We would like to thank him for his great commitment and wish him all the best for the future," said FCL interim president Josef Bieri in a press release.

"It was an honor for me to lead the FCL in an important phase and I am pleased that we were able to implement important future-oriented foundations and measures together as a team during this challenging time," says Simon Laager. "I look back on an extremely exciting and intensive time and am grateful for all the encounters and acquaintances. I wish the FCL all the best."

Laager only took over as CEO last December. Prior to that, he was Managing Director of the SCL Tigers. It is not yet known who Laager's successor will be. Manuel Moor, Head of Finance, will act as contact person with immediate effect.