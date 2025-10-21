  1. Residential Customers
Also thanks to Jaquez transfer FC Luzern presents a profit for the first time since 2019

SDA

21.10.2025 - 13:37

FC Luzern posts a profit for the first time in six years.

The current sixth-placed team in the Super League closed the 2024/25 financial year with a profit of CHF 0.6 million thanks to transfer income, additional revenue from operations and the sale of shares to FCL AG, among other things.

The sale of Luca Jaquez to VfB Stuttgart for around six million francs in particular, but not exclusively, contributed to covering the structural deficit, which remains considerable at 7.5 million francs. As the transfer income from the sales of Sascha Britschgi, Thibault Klidjé and Jakub Kadak will not be received until the next financial year, things are also looking good for 2025/26.

In 2023/24, FCL closed the year with a loss of around two and a half million francs.

