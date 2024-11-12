Pelé's club FC Santos returns to Brazil's top division one year after relegation Keystone

FC Santos, a club steeped in tradition, returns to Brazil's top division after a year away and secures one of the coveted promotion places early on.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you FC Santos was relegated to Brazil's second division a year ago.

Now the club has managed to climb back up to the top division. Show more

FC Santos has done it: after just one year in the second division, the club has returned to Brazil's top league. Two match days before the end of the season, the promotion of the former club of football legends such as Pelé and Neymar is secured.

In December last year, just one year after the death of Pelé, Santos experienced a historic low point when the club was relegated to the second division for the first time in its 111-year history. However, the club has now made an impressive comeback and can no longer be displaced from one of the four promotion places.

The return to the top division marks an important milestone for Santos, which is not only significant in sporting terms, but also emotionally. The club, which is known for its rich history and outstanding players, has proven that it can survive even in difficult times.

