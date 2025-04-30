The players of FC Schaffhausen hope for better times. Picture: sda

The struggling FC Schaffhausen announced Lotus One Swiss AG as the new main shareholder of the Challenge League club in a communiqué on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Behind this is the Lotus Singapore Group, a financial company from Singapore. The new Chairman of the Board of Directors will be Martin Frick from Wil.

At the beginning of the year, the brothers Fitim and Boletin Hasani took over FC Schaffhausen. Just three and a half months later, the club is changing hands again. On Friday, May 9, those responsible will introduce themselves and provide information.

Two days ago, the Swiss Football League denied FC Schaffhausen a playing license for the coming season in the first instance. The club is currently in the relegation zone in the Challenge League, partly due to a three-point deduction for license violations.