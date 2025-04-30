  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Lotus One Swiss AG FC Schaffhausen has new owners again

SDA

30.4.2025 - 22:21

The players of FC Schaffhausen hope for better times.
The players of FC Schaffhausen hope for better times.
Picture: sda

The struggling FC Schaffhausen announced Lotus One Swiss AG as the new main shareholder of the Challenge League club in a communiqué on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA

30.04.2025, 22:21

30.04.2025, 22:23

Behind this is the Lotus Singapore Group, a financial company from Singapore. The new Chairman of the Board of Directors will be Martin Frick from Wil.

At the beginning of the year, the brothers Fitim and Boletin Hasani took over FC Schaffhausen. Just three and a half months later, the club is changing hands again. On Friday, May 9, those responsible will introduce themselves and provide information.

Two days ago, the Swiss Football League denied FC Schaffhausen a playing license for the coming season in the first instance. The club is currently in the relegation zone in the Challenge League, partly due to a three-point deduction for license violations.

More from the department

Dream goal festival in Barcelona. Didi Hamann:

Dream goal festival in BarcelonaDidi Hamann: "We've never seen anything like it"

Video highlights. Dream boxes, tricks and Sommer's saves: Barça and Inter deliver a spectacle in the first leg

Video highlightsDream boxes, tricks and Sommer's saves: Barça and Inter deliver a spectacle in the first leg

Start of the Yamal era.

Start of the Yamal era"I don't compare myself to anyone - especially not Messi"