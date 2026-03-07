  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Hooligans FC Servette plays in front of empty stands at home stadium

SDA

7.3.2026 - 21:30

The north stand at the Stade de Genève was empty during the match between Servette FC and FC Zurich.
The north stand at the Stade de Genève was empty during the match between Servette FC and FC Zurich.
Keystone

The Super League match between Servette Geneva and FC Zurich at the Stade de Genève was played without spectators in the north stand for Servette fans. The State Council of the Canton of Geneva had ordered their closure on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA

07.03.2026, 21:30

This is an arbitrary and completely disproportionate solution, said Loïc Luscher, Head of Communications at FC Servette, to French-speaking Swiss television and radio RTS. Almost 3,000 season ticket holders, almost 4,000 people on average who visit the stands at home matches, are being punished for the actions of a single person.

In the stadium, the fans of the Geneva and Zurich clubs reacted about fifteen minutes after the start of the game. Both sides held up banners in French and German opposing the measure.

The Geneva authorities had already announced on Wednesday that the north stand would remain closed to Servette fans. This was in response to the fans' behavior last weekend, which was deemed "irresponsible".

According to a statement from the canton, pyrotechnics were set off in a "coordinated and massive" manner at last Saturday's match against FC Sion. This endangered the safety of spectators and players - despite the measures taken following riots at Lausanne train station on February 15.

On that occasion, around 40 cables were set alight at Lausanne station after a pyrotechnic object was thrown from a train carrying Servette FC fans. In total, the SBB teams had to reconnect around 1000 cables. Rail traffic was severely disrupted for several days as a result.

Following these incidents, a level 2 measure of the "Progresso" model had already been imposed on FC Servette for two matches. This involves systematic pat-downs and increased video surveillance. These measures remain in force.

However, the situation did not prevent Servette from beating FCZ 2:1 on Saturday, ending a long dry spell. FC Servette had not celebrated a victory in front of its fans since October 26.

More from the department

LaLiga. Long-distance duel with Real: Can Barça extend their lead in the table again?

LaLigaLong-distance duel with Real: Can Barça extend their lead in the table again?

Video ticker. Vasovic heads Luzern into the lead in Lugano shortly before the break

Video tickerVasovic heads Luzern into the lead in Lugano shortly before the break

Mehmedi sharply criticizes Zurich.

Mehmedi sharply criticizes Zurich"FCZ talks itself up, but these are the statistics of a relegated team"