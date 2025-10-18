  1. Residential Customers
Spain Sevilla FC lose despite Vargas' goal

SDA

18.10.2025 - 17:15

Ruben Vargas celebrates his goal in Sevilla FC's home game against Mallorca
Ruben Vargas celebrates his goal in Sevilla FC's home game against Mallorca
Keystone

Ruben Vargas scores his second goal of the season in La Liga, but the Swiss international still loses Sevilla FC's home game against Mallorca 1-3.

Keystone-SDA

18.10.2025, 17:15

Vargas made it 1-0 in the 16th minute, taking the ball with his chest from José Angel Carmona's cross to the far post and scoring between the legs of goalkeeper Leo Román. It was Vargas' sixth goal of the season in his eighth league game. However, the visitors turned the game around after the break with three goals, the last two scored by Mateo Joseph (72nd/77th)

In addition to Vargas, who was substituted in the 88th minute, Sevilla FC also had his compatriot Djibril Sow on the pitch until the 71st minute.

