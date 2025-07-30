  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Donations throughout the season FC Sion shows solidarity with the landslide village of Blatten

Patrick Lämmle

30.7.2025

They call the shots at FC Sion: President Christian Constantin (left) and his son, Head of Sport Barthélémy Constantin.
They call the shots at FC Sion: President Christian Constantin (left) and his son, Head of Sport Barthélémy Constantin.
Keystone

FC Sion has made a successful start to the new season. Ahead of the first home game, the club has a strong message that goes beyond sport.

30.07.2025, 20:43

30.07.2025, 20:50

When FC Sion plays its first home game of the season on Sunday against Lugano (16:30 live on blue Sport), it will be a championship match, "but also a message of solidarity, remembrance and unity", FC Sion writes in a press release.

Stand D will symbolically bear the name "Tribüne Blatten" for the entire season. And the net profit from ticket sales for this sector will be donated in full to the village of Blatten.

The Valais village was razed to the ground by a landslide in May. Or as FC Sion writes: "Everything in Blatten was swept away - and yet nothing is lost. The pitches, the infrastructure, the meeting places: Everything was destroyed by the forces of nature. But in Blatten, the youth, the community and the identity live on - and deserve to be given space to breathe, play and revive again."

Sion started the new season with a crazy win

Football news

Bitter defeat against Pilsen. Servette's dream of the Champions League is shattered

Bitter defeat against PilsenServette's dream of the Champions League is shattered

National player from Venezuela. YB signs striker Sergio Cordova

National player from VenezuelaYB signs striker Sergio Cordova

Swiss football scene mourns. GC icon Andy Ladner has died at the age of 63

Swiss football scene mournsGC icon Andy Ladner has died at the age of 63

After strong performances at the EM. Top clubs chase national team ace Géraldine Reuteler

After strong performances at the EMTop clubs chase national team ace Géraldine Reuteler

Fan expert criticizes decision. FCZ increases season ticket price for women's team - many fans furious

Fan expert criticizes decisionFCZ increases season ticket price for women's team - many fans furious