FC Sion has made a successful start to the new season. Ahead of the first home game, the club has a strong message that goes beyond sport.

Patrick Lämmle

When FC Sion plays its first home game of the season on Sunday against Lugano (16:30 live on blue Sport), it will be a championship match, "but also a message of solidarity, remembrance and unity", FC Sion writes in a press release.

Stand D will symbolically bear the name "Tribüne Blatten" for the entire season. And the net profit from ticket sales for this sector will be donated in full to the village of Blatten.

The Valais village was razed to the ground by a landslide in May. Or as FC Sion writes: "Everything in Blatten was swept away - and yet nothing is lost. The pitches, the infrastructure, the meeting places: Everything was destroyed by the forces of nature. But in Blatten, the youth, the community and the identity live on - and deserve to be given space to breathe, play and revive again."

