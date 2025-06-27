Christian Constantin defends his club's test match in Russia. KEYSTONE

FC Sion will play a friendly match in Russia against Zenit St. Petersburg at the beginning of July. This decision is part of the sporting concept, according to the Valais club.

Tobias Benz

FC Sion will play a friendly match in Russia on July 9. The club confirmed this in a press release. As blue Sport has learned, the club is expected to earn around CHF 300,000 as a result.

The Super Ligist defends the controversial decision in a press release. "Before approving this match, we consulted FIFA, UEFA and the Swiss Football Association. All these sports authorities confirmed that this type of match falls under the free choice of the clubs, as Zenit is not on a sanctions list. The match therefore fully complies with the applicable legal and sporting framework."

Agreement already reached on Miranchuk transfer

The club also explained that a kind of agreement for such a friendly match had already been made when the Russian midfielder Anton Miranchuck was transferred last fall.

Sion wrote: "The match is also part of a commitment we made when we transferred our midfielder Anton Miranchuk, a respected player and leader of the Russian national team. When he arrived in Sion, we agreed that a match would be organized in Russia if the opportunity arose. We are keeping our word. This is a football encounter in the spirit of the game, mutual respect and loyalty to our commitments."

Constantin: "Sport and politics should be clearly separated"

In addition to the logistical challenge of the long journey there and back, a guest appearance by the Valais team in St. Petersburg is also likely to be viewed critically due to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Fabio Celestini's move to ZSKA Moscow recently caused a great deal of misunderstanding in this country and drew the ire of the fans.

However, Sion president Christian Constantin is not afraid of criticism. He made this clear to the Russian medium "sport24". "Sport and politics should be clearly separated," Constantin also said in an interview with "Blick". He has no scruples.

