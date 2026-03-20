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Super League FC Thun needs a bridging loan

SDA

20.3.2026 - 16:42

In sporting terms on the sunny side, financially in stormy times: FC Thun
In sporting terms on the sunny side, financially in stormy times: FC Thun
Keystone

FC Thun is doing extremely well in sporting terms, but the designated surprise champions are facing major financial challenges behind the scenes.

Keystone-SDA

20.03.2026, 16:42

This week, financier Beat Fahrni announced his withdrawal from the operational management of the club at the end of March.

As the club from the Bernese Oberland has now announced, it needs a bridging loan of CHF 4 million after the entry of another major investor planned for January could not be realized. The money comes from the Arena Thun stadium cooperative.

The cooperative has temporarily made the funds originally earmarked for renovation work available as a loan. "This ensures the financial stability of FC Thun for the 2026/2027 season," the club announced in a press release.

FC Thun is also in talks with various regional investors. The aim is to reach a conclusion by the general assembly in fall 2026.

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